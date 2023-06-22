Rodents give discount store more than it bargained for: Restaurant and food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 6/20/2023

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET #21 - 1019 BALTIMORE ST. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed holes in the cinder block wall in on the sales floor area above the mattress and above the entry to the warehouse area. Areas around pipes on the sales floor in the carpet area are open and need to be sealed.

Observed coving missing around the bottom wall of mop sink area(room) and in need of repair at this time. This is a repeat violation from 2019.

Back exit door located in between employee break room and warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity in snack food, dog food, warehouse breakroom sales floor area, but facility does have a pest control program. 1 dead mouse on glueboard in breakroom area. 1 dead mouse inside rodent trap by exit door in the carpet area 1 dead mouse in warehouse area behind pallet by exit door 2 dead mice on glueboard in warehouse area by a small black door 1 dead mouse on floor in the carpet area close to the exit door. 1 live mouse seen in the dog food/food isle. Observed food packaging Popcorn, craklin, beff jerky, and chocolate candy with gnaw marks and opened indicating presents of mice in food and on food.

Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the warehouse and sales floor area due to accumulation of nesting material (carpet batting) and rodent like dropping throughout (to many to count).

Observed sales floor dusty and dirty in need of cleaning, shelving throughout food area in need of cleaning due to rodent droppings.

Inspection Violations: 6/20/2023

HISSHO SUSHI @ GIANT #461 - 801 BALTIMORE ST. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the Crab mix, is not being date marked. Corrected.

Personal medication Tylenol, lotion vaseline was stored on the same shelf next to food packaging. Corrected

Food facility unable to provide documentation for procedures, monitoring of critical control points, and corrective actions in the HACCP plan submitted to and approved by the Department.

Inspection Violations: 6/7/2023

FIREHOUSE SUBS - 2531 E. MARKET ST. - YORK, PA