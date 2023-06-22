Newberry Township, following York City's footsteps, considers sewer system sale

Newberry Township officials are weighing several bids that would privatize its municipal sewer system.

In February 2022, the township started looking at the possibility of selling its sewer system so officials could focus on core government services and bring in an established utility provider to take over.

The tentative system sale will be the subject of a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the township's fire hall at 2145 York Haven Road, Etters.

Donna Donald, the community's sewer administrator, said the township also hopes to mitigate future tax increases, is considering establishing a rate stabilization fund and potentially paying off township debts with a possible sale. A complete history of the process, request for bid responses and other information related to the possible sale are available on the Newberry Township website, she said.

Donald declined to answer additional questions but asked the public to come out to the meeting to learn about all the options for the future of the system.

Municipalities across the state are increasingly selling off water and sewer systems to private companies. York City completed the sale of its wastewater system last year to Pennsylvania American Water. The $235.3 million sale helped York City pay off its debt. Meanwhile, the private utility agreed to invest some $17.5 million in system upgrades.

The flurry of privatization was kicked off by 2016 legislation that changed the way such systems were valued, creating a marketplace for private companies to fix up financially struggling public sewer and water systems.

However, the trend toward privatization has drawn criticism and concern over the potential for customer rate hikes. That was a key factor argued during the York City system sale.

“There’s a lot of money to be made raising rates,” Mary Grant, a campaign director for the nonprofit Food and Water Watch, told the Pottstown Mercury earlier this year.

Newberry received three bids for its system from Aqua, Pennsylvania American Water and The York Water Company. NextEra Energy is listed as a pre-qualified bidder but, according to township records, the company "exited the market."

All proposals can be viewed on the township website here.

The York Water Company’s bid has two proposals. One is for $53 million and estimates quarterly rates at $149.01 in 2024 and increase to $380.51 by 2033 for full-cost service, according to township records. The other is for $30 million and estimates quarterly rates at $149.01 in 2024 and increasing to $282.75 in 2033 for full-cost service.

Only The York Water Company’s bid includes a two-year freeze on additional rate hikes.

Pennsylvania American Water’s proposal is for a $48 million purchase price with quarterly rates at an estimated $149.01 in 2024 and increases to $387.90 by 2033, according to township records.

Aqua’s proposal has a purchase price of $32 million and 5 hundred thousand with quarterly rates estimated at $149.01 in 2024 and increase to $427.20 by 2033 for full-cost service, according to township records.

More information and documents regarding the potential sewer system sale can be found on the homepage of the township website.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.