July4York promises a live concert and dual fireworks displays

July4York is bringing an Independence Day full of events with a baseball game, live concert and two fireworks shows at WellSpan Park.

The July 4 event will feature games, fireworks, live music and more before and after the York Revolution 4:30 p.m. game against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

"It is always a thrill to try to top last year’s event, and we are very pleased with this year’s evolution of July4York. We are looking forward to seeing our customers and neighbors there," Eugene Draganosky, the Traditions Bank CEO said.

At 2 p.m., the Judgement Free Funzone will kick off on the Brooks Robinson Plaza. There will be inflatables, kid-focused games and a performance by the Big Boy Brass Band.

The nearby Keystone Kidspace will have a pregame unveiling to reveal an Independence Day-themed mosaic, and local children who made it will have a special parade. The mosaic will later be displayed at the ballpark.

To kick off the baseball game, event organizers said a parachute will drop onto the WellSpan Park field to deliver the ceremonial first pitch. Between innings, attendees can see Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act.

After the baseball game, the gates will be open for free for the general public to attend the concert and fireworks. The York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform and have a reading and sing-along led by the chorus, according to York Revolution officials.

Another event return is the dual fireworks display inside and outside of the ballpark presented by Glatfelter Insurance and will start right after the concert. Fireworks will launch from the ballpark's centerfield and at the Small Athletic Field. Both displays will be visible to attendees.

Organizers acknowledged the countywide burn ban, and York Revolution President Eric Menzer said they have explicit permission from the York City to hold the display. There will be controlled conditions at the ballpark, and York City Fire Department members will be on site for the fireworks.

The event’s schedule includes:

2:00 p.m. – Judgement Free Funzone presented by Planet Fitness opens

3:30 p.m. – Gates open for ticketed fans

4:30 p.m. – Pre-game festivities, followed by York Revolution vs. Charleston Dirty Birds

8:00 p.m. – Gates open for free admission

8:30 p.m. – York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performance

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks display

Tickets for the 4:30 p.m. Revolution game are available at www.yorkrevolution.com/tickets.

