Annual 'Building Bridges for Brianna' raises suicide prevention funds, awareness

An event raising money for suicide awareness and prevention is scheduled Saturday in honor of a Dallastown teen who took her own life in 2020.

The annual Building Bridges for Brianna event is slated to start at noon Saturday at Lions Park, 541 Lions Drive in Dallastown. It was started by the father of Brianna Dorgan and aims to raise money to help pay the co-pays for medication, therapy and counseling for community members with mental health conditions.

Matt Dorgan's 15-year-old daughter, Brianna, had told her father repeatedly she wanted to die and tried to end her life at least once before she fatally shot herself in 2020 in York Township.

The former police officer teamed up with York County nonprofit Families Renewed to create an event designed to lift the taboo around mental health and suicide.

"It can't be a taboo topic anymore," Matt Dorgan told The York Dispatch in 2021. "It needs to be out there. People need to know it's OK to have those feelings and just what do we do with those feelings."

York County Coroner Pam Gay raised the alarm over suicide — and particularly gun deaths — earlier this year.

“It’s time that we stop putting it in the back of our mind and address it,” she said in a January interview.

Last year, Gay's office recorded 28 homicides countywide, 21 of which were the result of a gunshot wound. Over the same period, the county recorded 67 suicides, 34 of them due to a gunshot wound.

The importance isn't lost on the organizers of Building Bridges for Brianna.

"Since that horrible day in December, Matt has decided to help others and build the bridge between people that need help and the people that can give help," the event's organizers said, in a written statement.

Saturday's event will last until 6 p.m.

Events throughout the day will include speeches by government officials, food trucks, live music, raffles, a motorcycle ride, kid activities and more than 100 vendors, according to a news release.

All money raised during the event will be used to provide resources and expand the Building Bridges for Brianna nonprofit.

If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at988lifeline.org.