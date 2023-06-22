Hershey Bears win Calder Cup, beating Coachella Valley 3-2 in overtime in Game 7
LOCAL

Annual 'Building Bridges for Brianna' raises suicide prevention funds, awareness

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

An event raising money for suicide awareness and prevention is scheduled Saturday in honor of a Dallastown teen who took her own life in 2020.

The annual Building Bridges for Brianna event is slated to start at noon Saturday at Lions Park, 541 Lions Drive in Dallastown. It was started by the father of Brianna Dorgan and aims to raise money to help pay the co-pays for medication, therapy and counseling for community members with mental health conditions.

Matt Dorgan of Dallastown shows his favorite portrait of his daughter, Brianna, 15, at Lion's Park in the borough Monday, June 21, 2021. He lost her to suicide last December. Dorgan is working with the nonprofit, Families Renewed, to host the fundraiser "Building Bridges for Brianna" on June 26 at the park. The event will raise awareness for mental health issues. Bill Kalina photo

Matt Dorgan's 15-year-old daughter, Brianna, had told her father repeatedly she wanted to die and tried to end her life at least once before she fatally shot herself in 2020 in York Township. 

The former police officer teamed up with York County nonprofit Families Renewed to create an event designed to lift the taboo around mental health and suicide.

"It can't be a taboo topic anymore," Matt Dorgan told The York Dispatch in 2021. "It needs to be out there. People need to know it's OK to have those feelings and just what do we do with those feelings." 

York County Coroner Pam Gay raised the alarm over suicide — and particularly gun deaths — earlier this year.

“It’s time that we stop putting it in the back of our mind and address it,” she said in a January interview.

The Brianna Dorgan Memorial Ride begins at Dallastown Area High School as part of the Building Bridges for Brianna fundraiser at Lions Park in York Township, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Proceeds from the event would benefit Families Renewed, Inc. and the Brianna Dorgan Memorial Fund in honor of Brianna Drogan who fatally shot her self Dec. 3, 2020 at the age of 15. A totoal of 86 motorcycles and 2 jeeps would participate in the ride. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Last year, Gay's office recorded 28 homicides countywide, 21 of which were the result of a gunshot wound. Over the same period, the county recorded 67 suicides, 34 of them due to a gunshot wound.

The importance isn't lost on the organizers of Building Bridges for Brianna.

"Since that horrible day in December, Matt has decided to help others and build the bridge between people that need help and the people that can give help," the event's organizers said, in a written statement.

Saturday's event will last until 6 p.m.

Events throughout the day will include speeches by government officials, food trucks, live music, raffles, a motorcycle ride, kid activities and more than 100 vendors, according to a news release.

All money raised during the event will be used to provide resources and expand the Building Bridges for Brianna nonprofit.

If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at988lifeline.org.