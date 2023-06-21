York's Make Music Day unites musicians of all ages for single day of play

When 10-year-old Peter Bottros stepped off the bus in York City for the very first time back in 1998, York County was undoubtedly a culture shock to the Egyptian immigrant.

Bottros didn't have any friends.

He didn't speak English.

"It was traumatic; I was taken away from my grandparents who raised me and came here with my parents. We just had to figure it out," Bottros recalled.

The language of music was all he knew, and Bottros played and played to nurse the trauma of this new, strange life in America.

"That's when music became a therapy for me," he said.

Bottros, now 35, glided his fingers across the ivory keys of a painted piano in York City on Wednesday. He and dozens of fellow musicians joined in the harmonious symphony of music-making for Make Music Day — an international festival promoting music education and play.

Though the self-taught pianist came from humble beginnings, Bottros worked as hard as he could to make it as a local musician. His first professional concert, a sold-out show at The Pullo Center in 2016, was life changing for him, Bottros said.

His passion for music manifested in the Shine Music Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at helping underprivileged children gain an education in music.

Bottros is now establishing a permanent location for the Shine Music Foundation in York City, with the hopes of opening by early 2024.

"I was that little kid where I wanted to learn music so bad, but my parents could not afford for me to do music programs," Bottros said. "So I know that feeling. So that's why this has been free music education to kids that can't afford it."

On a rainy Wednesday afternoon, Bottros played music with children who are part of his Shine Music Foundation. Kids of all ages and skill levels easily gravitated toward the melodies of music-making that could be heard across Continental Square and beyond.

Nearby, jazz bands strummed along Market Street while music teachers showed children how to hold violins and cellos. At Martin Library, meanwhile, teenagers signed up for karaoke and learned the intricacies of beat making using rhythm composer technology.

The interactive musical experience piloted by the Cultural Alliance of York County rests entirely on getting instruments into the hands of anyone of any age who might be interested in making music or listening to music, according to spokesperson Rita Whitney.

"Music just reaches your soul in ways that words don't," Whitney said. "And so, if we can connect over music and try new experiences, it's just good for our overall well-being."