York City buys ladder truck, fire engine for $2.4M to replace older, high maintenance vehicles

York City purchased a new ladder truck and fire engine for $2.4 million to replace older, high-maintenance vehicles in the fleet.

City Council held a special meeting on the issue June 13 because the purchase required the allocation of $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover the purchase. The remainder of the cost was covered via capital funds and a donation from WellSpan.

The council is in its summer recess and the next legislative meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 101 S. Goerge Street. The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube and on White Rose Community TV.

