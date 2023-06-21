Tensions mount amid York County negotiations with child welfare employees

Employees from York County's York County's Children, Youth and Families (CYF) and Area Agency on Aging departments, who have been working without a labor contract since the end of last year, spoke out publicly at Wednesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.

"We would like to feel valued and appreciated by the county for the work that we do, and we would like to be adequately compensated," said Destiney Michael, a CYF caseworker and union negotiating member, during the meeting. "Increasing inflation has put hardship on a lot of our members and our staff, and we would like to see that reflected in a fair contract as we continue negotiations."

The child welfare agency, in particular, has been the subject of increased scrutiny after years of short staffing. In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete.

The agency was also subject of billboards highlighting the 2018 death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

In all, 13 employees from both agencies attended Wednesday's meeting, donning SEIU Local 668 T-shirts, as they advocated for their side in the contract negotiations.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioner Doug Hoke all declined comment, citing the ongoing negotiations. Commissioner Ron Smith said he was still reviewing the contract so could not comment.

Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, who has been negotiating with SEIU on the contract, said Wednesday that the union membership will have to decide whether they move forward with it.

"At the end of the day, I would say that we try to negotiate a contract that's fair for membership," Monskie said. "I think it's a fair contract, I think it's consistent with what we're doing with other groups."

According to Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 668, the union will be voting on the county's last best offer this week.

"Unfortunately, SEIU 668 members do not feel that the County’s final offer solves the immediate staff retention and recruitment crisis so these agencies can safely serve the York community," an SEIU Local 668 press release said.

"York County workers have been bargaining in good faith to try to directly address the staffing crisis currently facing these agencies. SEIU 668 members have proposed a number of ways the County can help support caseworkers, but the County has continually rejected those proposals."

Monskie said the contract gives an immediate wage increase adjusted to the market and includes raises throughout the term of the contract.

"In terms of it not being a fair contract, I don't agree with that," he said. "But at the end of the day it's up to their union membership to decide whether that's something they want to move forward with."

Erin Stevens, an Area Agency on Aging case manager and member of the union's negotiating team, spoke about the challenges Area Agency on Aging faces when completing their jobs.

"We see people during their most vulnerable times, often when they're desperate and begging for help. Because of that, we are yelled at, distrusted, threatened and called horrible things, but we're also offered tea and cookies and hugs from family members," Stevens said. "With this being such critical work for our loved ones and communities, we shouldn’t have employees relying on social aid and low-income programs."

The county is also negotiating contracts with its Mental Health, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff, which includes 193 employees, according to Monskie, as well as Drug and Alcohol Commission employees, which includes 29 employees. There's also negotiations with the 85 Domestic Relations employees and the 248 Probation employees. Those contracts expire at the end of the year.

SEIU Local 668 business agent Jeremy Shutts did not respond to a request for comment. Last week, he said he was confident a deal would get done with CYF and Area Agency on Aging.

"They've been very transparent with us and I think it's been good negotiations, a good back and forth," he said.

