Rainy days forecast for York County over the next week

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

It may not be in the 40 days and 40 nights range, but York County will have a high chance of rain over the next seven days. 

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting several days of rain for the county, which is currently under a burn ban because of dry conditions. 

There is a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with less than a tenth of an inch expected. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy, with a high temperature near 76 and wind gusts around 22 mph. 

There is an 80% chance of precipitation after 8 p.m. Wednesday, with rain amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Otherwise, the low temperature will be around 60, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph expected. 

Rain chances continue through the weekend and into next week. Here is the outlook: 

Thursday: There is an 80% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are expected. Otherwise, it will be windy with a high near 70. 

Thursday night: There is a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. The low will be around 63. 

Friday: There is a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. The high temperature will be near 80. 

Friday night: Showers, possibly a thunderstorm, are expected before 2 a.m. There is an 80% chance of rain, with amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. The low will be around 68 degrees. 

Saturday: There is an 80% chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, after 2 p.m. The high temperature will be near 85. 

Saturday night: Showers, and a thunderstorm, are possible before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The low will be around 64 with an 80% chance of precipitation. 

Sunday: There is a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87. 

Sunday night: There is a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. 

Monday: There is a 70% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 89. 

Monday night: There is a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. 

Tuesday: There is a 70% chance of showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. 