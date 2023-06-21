Public input sought for proposed York County PennDOT projects

PennDOT is seeking the public's input on two projects being planned for Manchester Township.

State authorities posted plans for the widening of the southbound Interstate 83 off-ramp (Route 8019) to Church Road (Route 238) and improvements to Route 238 (Church Road) and the nearby intersection with Susquehanna Trail (Route 4005) in Manchester Township.

The proposal calls for an off-ramp project would widen the ramp to include a separate right turn lane for traffic turning onto westbound Church Road to reduce congestion. The roadway would have a 12-foot-wide right turn lane, and a 12-foot-wide left turn lane with an 8-foot shoulder.

The existing ramp includes one lane in each direction with the exit lane transitioning into a wider shared right and left turn lane. The existing shoulder widths on the ramp vary from 3-to-5 feet.

Guiderails and signs will be improved and both lanes will be resurfaced beyond reconstruction to eliminate temporary line paint.

Just over 4,100 vehicles use the off ramp daily, according to PennDOT. Detours will be in place during the project.

Improvements to Route 238 will include extending the right turn lane for westbound Church Road (Route 238) onto northbound North Susquehanna Trail (Route 4005). An exclusive right-turn lane will reduce congestion and improve the overall level of service of the intersection.

The roadway will have an 11-foot-wide through lane, an 11-foot-wide left turn lane, a right turn lane, and a right shoulder that varies from 1- to 8-feet. Both lanes will be resurfaced in areas extending beyond the reconstruction.

The existing layout of Church Road includes one lane in each direction with a shared middle left turn lane. The existing shoulder widths vary from 0 feet in the vicinity of the intersection with North Susquehanna Trail to 3 feet near the start of the project east of the intersection. The existing shoulder widths on North Susquehanna Trail vary between 1-to-3 feet.

This section of Church Road averages 15,2971 vehicles daily.

Both projects are scheduled to start in the Spring of 2026.

This digital version of the information will be available to view online through July 20, 2023.

Information, including roadway plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Church Road and Susquehanna Trail or Exit 24 Southbound Off Ramp.