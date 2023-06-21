Investigators continue to probe York City blaze that killed two

Officials continue to investigate the cause of a two-alarm fire that killed two people in York City Tuesday.

Randolfo Hernandez Garcia, 20, and Sulma Trigueros, 25, died when the home they were living in at 304 W. North St. caught fire just after 5 a.m.

Garcia and Trigueros were found dead on the first floor of the residence by fire department personnel, York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said.

According to Sleeger, heavy fire was showing on the first and second floors of the three-story duplex at 304 W. North St. when fire crews arrived, and the fire extended into 302 W. North St. When the fire spread to the second part of the duplex, the second alarm was pulled, Sleeger said.

The second alarm brought in additional fire crews from York Area United Fire and Rescue, West York and West Manchester Township to help York City.

Firefighters were told by bystanders, Sleeger said, that there were multiple people trapped in the building.

Despite an aggressive attack of the fire inside and search, Sleeger said, the two people were found dead in the home.

A man was rescued from the third floor of the building and treated by EMS workers, Sleeger said. No report was given on his condition.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at WellSpan York Hospital and released.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, Sleeger said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The fire investigation is being conducted by several agencies, including the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services, the York City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Sleeger would not say where the fire started in the home and that the probe into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“We have all the entities in to do the investigation,” Sleeger said. “That’s the way we’re going to go, and we’ll go from there. Once we find that information out, we will definitely release that.”

The York County Coroner’s Office said no autopsies will be performed on Trigueros and Garcia, but that the cause and manner of death for both will be determined by further testing.