Two killed in York City house fire

Two people were killed Tuesday in an early morning house fire in York City.

York County 911 received a call just after 5 a.m. for a fire in the 300 block of West North Street.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said crews encountered heavy fire when they arrived at the scene and found there were multiple people trapped in the home.

“Throughout the fire, we discovered two fatalities,” Sleeger said.

Sleeger did not say if there were any other injuries caused by the fire.

MORE:Motorcyclist dies following crash Monday

MORE:10 arrested with cocaine, guns and $5,600 cash at home in eastern York County: police

MORE:Rain forecast for a parched York County this week

A second alarm was pulled to help get the blaze under control, bringing crews from York Area United Fire and Rescue, West York and West Manchester to help York City.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by York City Police detectives, the York City Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office, Sleeger said.

“We have all the entities in to do the investigation,” Sleeger said. “That’s the way we’re going to go, and we’ll go from there. Once we find that information out, we will definitely release that.”

Sleeger said they would be on the scene for several hours investigating the cause.

Sleeger would not say where the fire started in the home, which is a three-story duplex. Sleeger was unsure how many people were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help those displaced by the fire.