Rain forecast for a parched York County this week

Some much-needed rain is in the forecast for parched York County this week.

There is a good chance for showers for several days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The county is currently under a burn ban because of the dry conditions. The 30-day ban can be lifted any time before the 30-day period is up if conditions improve.

The rain forecast this week should help.

Tuesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 and a low of around 64.

But then on Wednesday there's a chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be windy and cloudy, with a high of around 77 and a low temperature of 60. Wind gusts up to 26 mph are possible.

The chance of rain continues into Thursday, which is expected to be windy and cloudy, with a high temperature around 73. Wind gusts up to 26 mph are possible.

Rain is likely on Friday. Showers are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. with a high near 82 and low temperature around 69.

Likewise, on Saturday there's a chance of rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, after 2 p.m. The high temperature will be near 85 and the low around 67 degrees.

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast for Sunday, with a high of 85 and a low of 68 degrees.

Rain is also in the forecast for Monday.

