Township officials face new scrutiny over possible warehouse near Prospect Hill Cemetery

Long-simmering tensions over a possible warehouse project near Prospect Hill Cemetery boiled over once again as the cemetery’s new owner grilled Manchester Township officials over their rezoning process.

The core issue raised by cemetery owner Matt Seyler during a June 13 meeting was the involvement of John Inch as both a real estate developer and as an elected township supervisor. Inch, of Inch & Co., joined the board in 2018. His term expires Jan. 2, 2024.

Seyler purchased the cemetery — which borders Manchester Township, North York and York City — from its previous owner, Jack Sommer, in 2022. At the time of the sale, Seyler said, he knew that 52 acres of the property had been subdivided from the larger cemetery and sold to Inch & Co. in 2021. However, he said he didn’t know the township had rezoned that 52-acre parcel for industrial use just prior to the sale to Inch & Co.

Details regarding what’s actually coming to the parcel adjacent to the cemetery remain scarce. However, a real estate advertisement on the website LoopNet included a mock-up of a potential warehouse, which developers said isn't necessarily representative of the final project. In the months since that mockup was posted, neighbors, those with family members buried at the cemetery and the cemetery’s owners have protested any development at the site that could impact the area.

Seyler said the township’s rezoning process lacked transparency and constituted a “significant conflict of interest.”

“I feel strongly that John Inch should resign immediately,” he said, following the Board of Supervisors meeting.

John Inch was not in attendance at the meeting and did not respond to requests for comment. His brother and business partner, Jeff Inch, said John was on vacation with his family.

Jeff Inch said that, to his knowledge, his brother abstained from any votes related to the project. In terms of any disclosures made to other township officials, Jeff said his brother was transparent as he could be.

According to past township meeting minutes, all supervisors — including John Inch — voted to send Sommer's initial rezoning petition (not a subsequent request for industrial use, but an earlier one from low- to high-residential use) to the township and county planning commissions. That was the only time, according to records, that John Inch voted on the property. He abstained from all other votes.

Sommer did not respond to requests for comment.

At the June 13 meeting, Seyler questioned the public officials present — including Township Manager Tim James — over the 2021 rezoning process and internal emails he’d requested via the Right-to-Know Law.

Seyler also brought emails he’d recovered from the cemetery’s email account, from prior to his takeover, that included a mockup of a proposed warehouse at the Inch & Co. property. One email from an Inch & Co. employee to Sommer, which Seyler provided to The York Dispatch, noted that “this is purely a concept and not an official plan.”

When asked about the mockup, Jeff Inch noted that they’d signed a nondisclosure agreement with regard to concept drawings. They were provided in an effort to foster good faith, he said, but don’t necessarily reflect the final development plan.

Among other things, Seyler asked township officials if they were aware of the concept drawings before their vote to rezone the land.

“I have no knowledge of what you’re talking about,” board chair Rodney Brandstedter said.

Seyler continued to question township officials about the process but was eventually cut off.

“Excuse me, this isn’t an interrogation,” Brandstedter said. “Make your comments and listen to their responses.”

Township officials, including township solicitor Larry Young, clarified that no official development plans have been submitted by Inch & Co. to date.

Jeff Inch, speaking on behalf of his brother, said the developers have been as transparent as they could be, given the nondisclosure agreement signed at the time of the sale. However, Jeff Inch argued that holding public office should not restrict someone from doing business.

“What makes it a conflict of interest?” Jeff Inch asked. “Should a business owner in York County [who] does development and sits on a board not be able to participate in business?”

The parcel has drawn significant interest from the community regardless of whether its eventual occupant is a warehouse. At the June 13 meeting, more than a dozen protesters were in the audience for Seyler’s questioning of public officials.

“I’m glad they listened, but I don’t think it sunk in. I think it was in one ear and out the other,” said Lettice Brown, who helped mobilize recent protests via a Facebook page. “Did they really hear us enough to make a change?”

Several protesters lamented that the township wasn’t more transparent during the initial rezoning process in 2021 and 2022.

Board member Craig Miller agreed with the sentiment.

“If we had this sort of outreach from the community during the initial change,” Miller said, “I guarantee you all of us sitting here would have voted against it.”

