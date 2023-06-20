Motorcyclist dies following crash Monday

A motorcyclist died Monday in Codorus Township after hitting a tree.

A York County Coroner’s Office news release said the motorcyclist died because of the injuries received in a crash that occurred around 6 p.m. in the 6700 block of Steltz Road.

According to the coroner’s report, the helmeted motorcyclist was the only one involved in the crash and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident.

York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner certified the death at the hospital.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology test will be run.

The motorcyclist’s name will be released after family members are notified.