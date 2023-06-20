Coroner called to scene of York City fire
The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a fire in York City early Tuesday morning.
York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner’s office was called to the 300 of West North Street, the scene of a residential fire.
A person was also rescued from the third floor of the structure and in the care of EMS. The Red Cross was also called to the scene.
MORE:Motorcyclist dies following crash Monday
MORE:10 arrested with cocaine, guns and $5,600 cash at home in eastern York County: police
MORE:A 16-year saga continues as disbarred attorney disputes nearly $1.2 million restitution
MORE:County officials shine spotlight on crimes against senior citizens
The fire started just after 5 a.m. and a second alarm was pulled to bring more firefighters to the scene.
According to 911 Dispatch, the fire is under control.
This story will be updated as details become available.
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.