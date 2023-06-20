Coroner called to scene of York City fire

The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a fire in York City early Tuesday morning.

York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner’s office was called to the 300 of West North Street, the scene of a residential fire.

A person was also rescued from the third floor of the structure and in the care of EMS. The Red Cross was also called to the scene.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. and a second alarm was pulled to bring more firefighters to the scene.

According to 911 Dispatch, the fire is under control.

This story will be updated as details become available.

