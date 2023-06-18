Smoke and sunlight combine for another Code Orange day in York, much of Pa.

Staff report

Smoke from Canada and sunny, warm weather here are combining for another Code Orange air quality action day for York County and much of the rest of Pennsylvania on Monday.

The combination of sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 80s and lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada will push ozone concentrations into the Code Orange range Monday for much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Sunday.

The status covers the Susquehanna Valley area, including York County, along with the Philadelphia area, Lehigh Valley-Berks area and the Pittsburgh area, the DEP said. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

MORE:Hanover motorcyclist succumbs to injuries 8 days after crash

MORE:York City Police launch internal affairs investigation after video of arrest sparks outrage

MORE:State trooper killed, another wounded, suspect dead in central Pennsylvania

MORE:Night work to begin on I-83 bridge at the Shrewsbury exit, prompting lane restrictions

A Code Orange day means children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory problems such as asthma or COPD will be vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Ozone is formed when airborne chemicals such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react with sunlight.

Those in the Code Orange areas are asked to limit their driving by carpooling or using public transportation and combining errands to reduce trips; limit engine idling; refuel cars after sundown; and conserve electricity by turning air conditioning temperatures higher and turning off lights at home when possible.