Hanover motorcyclist succumbs to injuries 8 days after crash

Staff report

A Hanover motorcyclist died at York Hospital Thursday, eight days after he was injured in a crash.

David Lantry, 62, of the 200 block of Baltimore Street, succumbed to multiple blunt-force trauma, according to the York County Coroner’s Office, which certified his death at 3:49 p.m.

Lantry’s motorcycle reportedly collided with an SUV around 9 p.m. June 7 in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, the coroner’s office stated in a news release.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology text will be performed, according to the release.