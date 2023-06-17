Smoke from Canadian wildfires again is causing poor air quality in York County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for York and surrounding counties on Saturday.

AirNow, which measures air quality around the country, said local air quality will gradually grow from a Code Yellow, or moderate range, to a Code Orange level on the Air Quality Index. Air quality could be at 101 by the afternoon for fine particulate matter.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

That fine particulate matter is from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, according to the DEP.

Air quality became a concern in York County and the entire Northeast and mid-Atlantic region earlier this month when smoke from Canadian wildfires blew south. At its worst, the air quality index reading hit 457 in York County. A reading of 300 is considered hazardous.

Air quality will be in the Code Yellow, or moderate, range Sunday through Wednesday.

Weatherwise, there is only a slight chance of rain once over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It will be windy and sunny Saturday, with a high near 81 and wind gust as high as 25 mph possible. It will be clear Saturday night with a low around 56.

On Sunday, Father’s Day will be sunny, with a high near 86. It will be mostly clear Sunday night, with a low of 59.

On Monday, Juneteenth will be sunny and warm, with a high near 90. There is a 20% chance of showers on Monday night before 11 p.m. and only a slight chance afterward. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62.

The forecast for the rest of the week looks clear, with a slight chance of rain. Here is the outlook:

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.