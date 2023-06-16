Thunderstorms possible as York County gets ready for holiday weekend

There is a chance of heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms Friday as York County residents get ready for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service in State College says some of those storms will be accompanied by gusty winds, frequent lightning and perhaps small hail. Ponding of water in low-lying areas and rapid rises in some small streams could also occur.

The forecast calls for a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some storms could cause small hail and gusty winds. There is an 80% chance of rain, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. A high temperature near 78 is forecast.

Rain chances diminish to 60% Friday night with showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 60.

There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday. A 20% chance of showers between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is possible. Otherwise, it will be windy and sunny with a high temperature around 82 with wind gusts up to 22 mph possible.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low temperature around 56 degrees.

Father’s Day Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 86 with a low of 59 Sunday night.

Juneteenth Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88. Rain is possible Monday night, with a 30% chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 61.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the work week:

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.