Stop sign change being made in Richland/Linden Avenue area

The City of York is making some changes that will affect drivers around the area of Richland Avenue at Linden Avenue.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the city will remove the stop sign on the northeast corner of Linden Avenue at Richland Avenue and install a new stop sign on the northwest corner of Richland Avenue at Linden Avenue.

According to the city, the change will encourage motorists traveling southbound on Carlisle Road to use Linden Avenue rather Madison Avenue and make things safer for residents in that area.

Motorists traveling westbound on Linden Avenue will no longer need to stop when they reach Richland Avenue. Motorists using Madison Avenue to travel southbound will now need to stop when they reach the Richland and Linden Avenue intersection.

