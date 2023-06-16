State troopers shot, killed cow running loose on I-81

Pennsylvania State Police are under scrutiny after troopers shot and killed a cow that was found running loose Thursday on I-81 in Franklin County.

Troopers from Troop H in Chambersburg discovered a cow running in the median between the north and southbound lanes on I-81, state police said.

After an attempt to corral the animal with their cars failed, troopers used a taser to slow down the animal and then used their firearms to incapacitate it. Using a firearm to euthanize an animal is an approved method per American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines, according to the state police.

The interaction was caught on video and making the rounds on social media, raising questions from the public about the authorities' handling of the situation.

“A large animal running freely near vehicles travelling at interstate speeds, by its very nature, presents a serious danger to the motoring public,” a state police statement read.

State police said it has extensive guidance in place for how and when euthanasia of an animal should take place.

“That guidance also requires certain administrative review processes that are currently being undertaken to determine if applicable policy was adhered to,” the statement continued. “It is noted that Pennsylvania State Police policy does allow for the destruction of farm animals under certain conditions.”

It's not the first time state troopers dealt with loose livestock on I-81.

In February 2022, three cows fell off a trailer near Carlisle in Cumberland County, resulting in the interstate being closed for a period of time. In that incident, troopers were able to corral the livestock into a fenced-in area.