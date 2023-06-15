Summer carnivals, festivals abound in York County

Summer is here and with it comes a myriad of festivals and carnivals across York County.

Nearly every week, communities across the county are hosting events featuring food, rides and live entertainment. It kicks off with a series of events planned for this weekend, including the St. Joseph Festival, the York County Barbecue Festival and the Penn-Mar Irish Festival.

If you are looking for something to do or somewhere to go this summer, here are some of the events coming up in the weeks ahead:

June

St. Joseph Carnival – Runs through Saturday, June 17, every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, Come out and enjoy the fun, community, rides, games and food. https://sjy.org/carnival

York County Barbecue Festival – Runs June 16 through 17 at the Delta Peach Bottom Community Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta. The festival features music and BBQ. https://yorkcountybbqfestival.com/

Penn-Mar Irish Festival – Will be held June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Markets at Shrewsbury, 12025 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock. Features traditional and contemporary Irish musicians in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as guests from Ireland, Canada and around the U.S. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger. Advance tickets are $15. Tickets at the gate will be $20. https://pennmaririshfestival.com/

Fawn Grove Olde Tyme Days – Runs June 23 to 25 at Fawn Grove Park. Features include tractor pulls. Admission is free. Parking is free at Kennard-Dale High School with free shuttle service. http://www.oldetymedays.com/

Shrewsbury Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Carnival – Runs June 26 to July 1 at Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co., 21 W. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury. Opens every night at 5:30 p.m. Rides open at 6 p.m. Nightly entertainment shows start at 7 p.m. https://shrewsburyfire.com/

July

New Freedom Lions Carnival – Runs from July 3 to July 8 at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom. Hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. each night. https://www.newfreedomlionsclub.org/carnival/

Mason Dixon Fair – Runs July 10 through July 15 at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds, 6988 Delta Road, Delta. Admission is $5 Monday through Thursday and $10 on Friday and Saturday. Children 12 and under are free. The midway will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. https://www.masondixonfair.org/

Eureka Volunteer Fire Department Carnival – Runs from July 17 to July 22 at the Stewartstown Fairgrounds. For all up-to-date information, visit https://www.facebook.com/stewartstowncarnival.

Jefferson Carnival – Runs from July 17 to July 22 at 57 Hanover St., Codorus. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The carnival features food, games, rides and music. http://www.jeffersoncarnival.com/

York State Fair – Runs from July 21 to July 30 at the York State Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave. Hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and college students; and free for children 5 and under. https://www.yorkstatefair.com/

August

Red Lion Street Fair – Will be held Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Red Lion Area Business Association offers this street fair in downtown Red Lion. Vendor registration and information located at https://rlaba.com/events/street-fair/

Dallastown Carnival – Will be held Aug. 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Dallastown Community Park, 50 S. School Place, Dallastown. The event will feature games, rides, food, live music and more. Bands will be updated closer to the time of the event. http://dallastownboro.com/

Hellam/Eastern York Rec Carnival – Runs from Aug. 23 to 26. Details to be released later.

Dover Fire Company Fair – Runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 at Union Fire and Hose Co., 30 E, Canal Road, Dover. Rides, games, food, bingo and displays will be available. Dinner is served at 4 p.m. daily. Rides open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 3 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. https://www.facebook.com/events/932279791272399/

Did we miss an event? Please send the details to amaenza@yorkdispatch.com.