Night work to begin on I-83 bridge at the Shrewsbury exit, prompting lane restrictions

Evening lane restrictions could impact I-83 motorists near the Shrewsbury exit as contractors work on a bridge spanning Route 851.

PennDOT announced the lane restrictions near Exit 4, which will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and continuing through early Friday morning, weather permitting.

With lane restrictions in place, PennDOT advised motorists to be alert and drive with caution.

Kinsley Construction, of York, is the contractor overseeing the work, which includes replacing seals on the bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

