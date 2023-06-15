Motorists should be mindful of Market Street bridge closure

Motorists should expect delays as construction crews work on a key bridge on Market Street connecting Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships.

The bridge along Route 462 will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to remain closed until 6 a.m. Monday. It's being closed so that PennDOT workers can put an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck and pave bridge approaches.

The work is part of a larger $6.3 million bridge replacement overseen by the Mercer County-based Clearwater Construction Inc.

MORE:Man suspected in Loretta Claiborne assault surrenders

MORE:Search 93 gives tips to stay safe and get help during summer hikes and water trips

More:Spring Garden Township Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robberies

A detour will be in place. Motorists traveling west on Market Street from the east side of the closure should head north on North Hills Road, west on Route 30, and south on North Shermans Street.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Motorists traveling east on Market Street from the west side of the closure should either head north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road, or north on Harrison Street, west on Philadelphia Street, north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road.