Man suspected in Loretta Claiborne assault surrenders

A man suspected of assaulting Special Olympics advocate and York City icon Lorretta Claiborne surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Damon Mark Cole, 19, of York City turned himself in at York County’s central booking unit and was arraigned Wednesday night before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan. His bail was set at $50,000, and he was booked into the York County Prison.

He has been charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is set for June 28 before Morgan.

Clairborne was assaulted in the area Roosevelt Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to York City Police, who said Cole was identified as a suspect with some assistance from the community.

MORE:Government must show it can act fast to repair I-95 collapse

MORE:Search 93 gives tips to stay safe and get help during summer hikes and water trips

MORE:Prison board holds lengthy executive session amid pending litigation

“Loretta was riding her bicycle when an individual ran up knocked her off the bike before running away,” York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said. “Loretta had minor scrapes from the assault and is fine.”

Claiborne, 69, is chief inspiration officer and vice chair of the board of directors for Special Olympics International as well as a member of the Pennsylvania Special Olympics board. She could not be reached for comment.

Born partially blind, with two clubbed feet and an intellectual disability in 1953, Clairborne competed in her first Special Olympics as a teen in 1970. She has since completed 26 marathons, including finishing in the Boston Marathon Top 100 twice, and competed in a number of other sports over the years. She also is a fourth-degree black belt in karate.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Claiborne was awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 1996 ESPY Awards. She was also the subject of a 2000 biographical film produced by Walt Disney Productions and has received three honorary doctorates, including one from York College.

The Loretta Claiborne Building in York City, dedicated in 2001, is named in her honor.