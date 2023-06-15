DEP declares statewide drought watch, asks for water conservation

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a statewide drought watch Thursday, encouraging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential use.

York County recently announced a burn ban, citing similar drought concerns. That ban was updated Monday to include language restricting the use of fireworks except when approved by municipalities.

“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it's not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” acting state Environmental Secretary Rich Negrin said in a statement.

The DEP offered the following tips for water conservation:

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving and take shorter showers.

Water your lawn only if necessary and avoid watering on windy and hot days. Watering grass lightly and efficiently will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots while overwatering encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

Water your garden less often. If necessary, water only in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant. Focus on new plantings, which have shallow root systems. Older plants may endure dry conditions longer.

Skip car washing. If you have to wash your car, it's better environmentally to go to a drive-through car wash that recycles the water.

Sweep your sidewalk, deck or driveway, instead of hosing it off.

A drought watch is one level above normal in the DEP's drought declaration status. There is also drought warning and finally a drought emergency.

The declaration followed a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, which met this week. The next time that group is scheduled to meet is July 6. DEP provides data and recommendations to the state and federal agencies and other organizations that make up the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Drought watch and warning declarations are determined by DEP, with the concurrence of the task force.

For more information on droughts, including any public water suppliers asking for voluntary water conservation, visit the DEP's website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.