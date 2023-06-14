York City, YMCA plans Juneteenth celebration with emphasis on promoting Black families

YMCA's York branch is teaming up with York City to hold a community cookout Sunday, June 18, to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

"It's always a good time. It's literally like you're coming to someone's cookout. So, we have a good time, we laugh, we dance, we sing we eat," said Sharee McFadden, one event organizer and an economic development specialist for the city.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free — two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation, according to the NAACP.

Although it was declared a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden, the date has been celebrated by the Black community for far longer.

McFadden said the cookout celebrates the true history of Juneteenth: The power and significance of Black community and families.

MORE:Want to learn guitar or join a kazoo parade? York's Make Music Day will make that possible

MORE:Long commutes start after part of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

MORE:Susquehannock boys' lacrosse bows out of state playoffs with loss to Mars

For York's Juneteenth celebration, this year's theme is "We are Family" and the event will go from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Penn Park. According to the city, it is a free event with food, Black-owned businesses, a Kids Zone, games and entertainment. DJ Cashmere will provide music and WellSpan and Highmark are this year's sponsors.

In the past community organizations like YWCA's Racial Justice Committee, the Confronting Racism Coalition and Family First Health have helped set up the event and provide resources, McFadden said.

There will be resources available for financial literacy, homeownership and related areas to help combat the systemic obstacles that are set up to prevent the progression of Black and Brown families in the community, she said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"We really want to hone in on restoring Black families, restoring the dynamics of Black families, restoring the wholeness of Black families and Black households," McFadden said. "We try to provide resources and things like that to support and uplift that message."

Starting in 2020, shortly after George Floyd's murder sparked protest nationwide, York City began its tradition of celebrating Juneteenth with a municipal event. McFadden said the city hosted roughly 500 attendees that first year at the Voni B. Grimes Gymnasium.

This year’s community cookout will promote restoring Black families, McFadden said.

"We are committed to sharing and promoting positive messages and images of Black families and our Black community," McFadden said. "It's [the event] given us an opportunity to counter some of the negative images and negative messaging that surrounds our Black and Brown community, specifically Black men and Black fathers."

Families can register for the event by emailing ngaines@rosesymca.org.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.