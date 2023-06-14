Tornado touched down in York County Monday

A tornado touched down in York County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said the tornado was an EF0, the weakest rating on the Fujita Scale which measures tornado severity and touched down three miles west-northwest of Manchester in Conewago Township.

DeVoir said the tornado touched down around 1:30 p.m. and lasted about 2 minutes and had an estimated wind speed of 75 mph and covered a path of about a 1/3 of a mile and was 130 yards at its widest.

York County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech said inspection of the area in the 400 block Cloverleaf Road showed some significant damage to trees and slight damage to a home.

“There were three trees that were uprooted, fairly big trees,” Czech said. “On the other side of the road, there looked like a path in a piece of a cow pasture where you could tell something had flattened the grass there.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.

The survey of damage was done as a joint effort between the National Weather Service, York County Emergency Management, Cumberland County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue 93.

Czech said two representatives from the National Weather Service in State College came down to help with the survey of the area.

Search and Rescue 93 used its drone to help with the survey of the area as well, Czech said.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting rain throughout the day in York County Wednesday through 2 p.m. There is a 90% chance of rain possible with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch.

Wind gusts up to 29 mph are possible with the storms passing through with a high temperature near 76. It should be mostly clear by Wednesday night with a low around 55 with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions through the day with a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Friday may be stormy again, the NWS forecast shows, with a chance of thunderstorms and potential for wind gusts up to 20 mph during the day.