Search 93 gives tips to stay safe and get help during summer hikes and water trips

Christopher Fetters looked intently at a video screen as he guided a $14,000 drone around a soccer field at John Rudy County Park on Tuesday.

He was demonstrating one of the tools that Search 93, a nonprofit search and rescue organization in York County, uses to help find those who are lost.

Search 93 was using the occasion to offer tips in case an emergency arises, or someone gets lost or goes missing as they hike or bike in the woods or go kayaking on the river during the summer months.

Search 93 Chief Kurtis Timmer said the group has helped find 17 people reported as missing so far in 2023, and he anticipates that number to go up before the end of the year. Search 93 helped with 27 searches last year.

Timmer and his team offered some tips to help make it easier for volunteer search and rescue teams to find you if you somehow get incapacitated or lost in the outdoors during the summer.

“When you plan that day hike,” Timmer said, “we ask that you go ahead and take a look at the park you are going to and look at the trails you are going to hike on.”

Surveying those trails, he said, will help you determine if you are capable of maneuvering over them.

You should also plan a trip itinerary, Timmer said, where you text a friend or family member which park you will be in, the parking area where you park your vehicle, a photo of the vehicle and license plate and what time you expect to be home. Also, make them aware if you are on any medications.

“That way if you’re not home at say 10 p.m., a friend or family member can start calling you, ask where you are at and if you are OK,” Timmer said. “If they can’t get ahold of you, then we recommend that they call 911.”

He said always take water and a snack and pack a poncho in case of rain. If you are using your phone for navigation, bring a portable power supply to replenish the battery. If you don’t use the phone for navigation, put it on airplane mode to conserve the battery. Also, call someone if you are running late.

And if you get lost, stay in one place until someone finds you.

Fetters, who is also a paramedic with Search 93, said when you are on the water this summer, always use a personal flotation device and inspect it to make sure it is usable.

“We know that over 80% of the boating deaths, we find the person without a PFD on,” Fetters said. “Having a PFD with you and wearing it is the key to boating safety on our waterways.”

He said those planning to be on the water should file a float plan. To do that, go to www.floatplancentral.org and download a printable version to leave with a family member, or file one online at www.floatplanwizard.com.

Dan Koprowski, deputy chief for Search 93, said one of the biggest fallacies when someone goes missing is that you have to wait 24 hours to call authorities. He said if someone is overdue, call the authorities right away. He said if the person shows up or calls, you can always call authorities to tell them so search plans can be canceled.

“It helps us find people sooner and bring them home in better shape and leaves less chance for injury and exposure to the elements,” Koprowski said.

He said recently that rangers at Gifford Pinchot State Park called to report an older hiker who regularly used the park was overdue.

“They took notice that he was definitely overdue. He never hiked after sunset,” Koprowski said. “When the park was about to close and they saw he had not returned to his vehicle, they called 911.”

Search 93 was able to find the man, who had fallen and struck his head, after a couple of hours, and he got the medical care he needed, Koprowski said.

There are many tools Search 93 uses to help find someone, including the drone. Fetters, who got Federal Aviation Administration certification to operate the drone, said the aerial device is used on just about every search they do.

“What the drone really does for us is it gives us the ability to get out ahead of some of the ground searchers from all over the county and prepare K-9s,” Fetters said.

With a number of drones at their disposal, Fetters said Search 93 can do a search almost continuously, including at night with thermal imaging. Using the drones can also help searchers and K-9s to concentrate on certain areas.

Fetters said last winter, the drone found a missing man within minutes after picking up on the heat he was giving off.

“We were able to send the dogs and the ground team to find him,” Fetters said. “We knew exactly where he was in the brush with his heat signature.”

Timmer said it is usually a temporary lapse in judgment that gets someone lost or in trouble.

“Hopefully, you will see us come to provide you with medical aid that you need, get you packaged up and transported out of the woods and off to the hospital or back home,” he said.