Red Lion man files injunction over pending sale of former Red Lion Country Club property

A Red Lion man filed an injunction against the rezoning of a plot of land centered around the former Red Lion Country Club, arguing that the roughly 58-acre tract should be protected as a wildlife sanctuary.

On Tuesday night, York Township officials abruptly postponed a public meeting concerning the future of the parcel, which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District and was listed for sale at $1.6 million earlier this year.

Eric Malone filed a federal injunction through the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in April alleging that land located at 150 Country Club Road is home to endangered owls, bats and eagles. The land, which is currently pending sale, was proposed for rezoning by York Township.

In addition to the school district and the township, papers were served to the neighboring municipalities of Dallastown Borough and Red Lion Borough.

"If this sale proceeds it will destroy a federally protected wetland, critical habitat for federally protected endangered species and negatively affect the drinking water supply for the region while adding no benefit to the community," Malone's complaint reads. "If sold, this will prevent the faculty and students of the region from enriching their education into ecology, environment and study of several rare and endangered species so close to home."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

On Wednesday, York Township Solicitor David Jones declined comment, stating that the township does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Malone stated that the Country Club Road property was a federally protected wetland. The federal National Wildlife Inventory shows that portions of the property are listed as wetlands. The York Dispatch's requests for more information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the designations weren't returned Wednesday.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty, which listed the 58-acre property back in 2021, the Country Club Road property could be used for professional offices, assisted living and senior citizen housing, among other types of development. York Township's rezoning proposal would allow for the construction of a residential high density district, allowing for mixed-use development, including residential homes, retail and light industrial activities.

A rezoning hearing that was slated June 13 was postponed and rescheduled to 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Dallastown Area Middle School auditorium, 700 New School Lane.

On June 6, Red Lion Area School District responded to Malone's complaint and denied the order.

"Plaintiffs’ request for an injunction fails because they have not shown irreparable harm from the mere rezoning of the property at issue," according to a copy of the report obtained by The York Dispatch. "Even if the property is successfully rezoned and sold, the federal protections allegedly applying to the land will still apply."

MORE:Search 93 gives tips to stay safe and get help during summer hikes and water trips

More:Tornado touched down in York County Monday

More:York man bound for trial in Berks County security guard's homicide

York Township, too, filed a response on June 2 citing there is no basis in law or fact for Malone's lawsuit against York Township.

York Township added in its response that Malone is not represented by an attorney and incorrectly filed his complaint in the wrong district court.

Malone is not the only resident against the rezoning of 150 Country Club Road. Residents against the proposed rezoning have started a petition that has garnered over 1,000 signatures since its creation in April.

The property is currently owned by Red Lion Area School District, according to the York County Property Viewer. The district spent $5.2 million in 2006 to buy the then-80-acre site from Copper Beach Golf & Swim Club LLP for purposes of expansion.

In 2015, after using some of the property for athletic fields, the school district put the remaining part of the property up for sale. In that same year, the old clubhouse building burned to the ground.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York County Planning Commission, too, expressed their opposition to the proposed York Township rezoning.

On Wednesday, York County Planning Commission's municipal planning chief Kurt Leitholf told The York Dispatch the reviewed proposal for 150 Country Club Road was denied in March, recommending against the zoning change.

Leitholf cited the main reason being that the property is almost fully surrounded by commercial zoning. Changing it to high-density residential could be considered "spot zoning," he said.

More:This York County beekeeper finds peace 'with thousands of stinging little creatures'

More:Xbox held key clue to connect missing NY girl with York County man

More:Central York steps closer to addressing book ban, approves superintendent pay raise

Additionally, Leitholf said rezoning the property would not be consistent with the current York Township comprehensive plan and future land and housing plan maps.

Although Leitholf said he's aware that owls, bats and eagle species occupy the land, he noted that identifying those environmental issues would be York Township's responsibility — rather than the county's. The township's "residential conservation development plan" process calls for any site greater than 15 acres to go through a process of identifying natural features that may be impacted by development, he said.