PennDOT open house to focus on Camp Betty Washington Road project

Plans that would widen the pavement, replace bridges and make safety improvements along Camp Betty Washington Road in York and Springettsbury townships will be the focus of an open house Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will put those project plans on display from 5 to 8 p.m. at the York Township Building, 190 Oak Road. There will be no formal presentation during the open house.

Those plans are also available online, and public comments can also be made online through July 15. Visit the PennDOT District 8 website PennDOT District 8, click on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, choose the York County box, then click the tile marked Camp Betty Washington Road Improvements.

The purpose of putting the plans on display is to introduce the project to the public and receive public input.

The 3-mile project, which would begin in the winter or spring of 2026, would widen the roadway to allow for two 11-foot travel lanes and 4-foot shoulders, resurface the roadway and make safety improvements from Springwood Road to approximately 1,500 feet south of Route 124 in Springettsbury and York townships.

Two bridge replacements over Mill Creek or its tributary would also be part of the project. An unsignalized northbound left turn lane on Camp Betty Washington Road at Chestnut Hill Road would also be added.

Drainage, guide rail, signing and pavement marking upgrades would also be done. Additional safety improvements along the corridor include laying back slopes and/or trimming trees to improve sight distance, minor curve realignment and roadway slope corrections, and removal of rock outcrops.

The project is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2027.

The project corridor is in a rural area surrounded by residential properties, wetlands and water sources, forested area and the Mill Creek Preserve. Environmental studies completed for the project have included evaluations of natural, cultural, and recreational resources.

Traffic control to allow motorists to maneuver while the project is under construction will consist of the two bridge replacements being completed using single-lane, staged construction with temporary traffic signals. Pipe replacements greater than 36 inches are to be completed using weekend detours, and roadway widening and overlay is to be completed using daily single lane flagging operations.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested by contacting senior project manager Mark A. Malhenzie at 717-783-5080, or at mmalhenzie@pa.gov.