York Township commissioners postpone rezoning hearing of former country club property

Update: A hearing on rezoning the former Red Lion Country Club was postponed Tuesday evening, according to a notice posted by York Township.

The township's Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the hearing — for the property at 150 Country Club Road — to 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Dallastown Area Middle School auditorium, 700 New School Lane.

Township solicitor David Jones said the rezoning hearing was continued due to a high volume of interest in the case and wanting to properly accommodate for a larger turnout than could fit in the municipal building at 190 Oak Road.

Previously reported: York Township commissioners are considering rezoning the site of the former Red Lion Country Club — and many community members are making their opposition of the plans loud and clear.

Residents against the proposed rezoning have started a petition that has garnered over 1,000 signatures since its creation in April.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty — which listed the 58-acre property back in 2021 — the Country Club Road property could be used for professional offices, assisted living and senior citizen housing, among other types of development. It has a pending sale for $1.6 million.

MORE:Proposal to rezone former York Township country club stirs community opposition

MORE:Xbox held key clue to connect missing NY girl with York County man

The property is currently owned by Red Lion Area School District, according to the York County Property Viewer. The district spent $5.2 million in 2006 to buy the then-80-acre site from Copper Beach Golf & Swim Club LLP for purposes of expansion.

In 2015, after using some of the property for athletic fields, the school district put the remaining part of the property up for sale. In that same year, the old clubhouse building burned to the ground.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The petition, created by a York County resident, alleged that rezoning the land would be harmful for community members and students.

"Rezoning this land will take away a beloved resource from Red Lion students, endanger pedestrians and drivers and place an unreasonable burden on police, fire and EMS," the petition reads.

York County Planning Commission, too, expressed their opposition to the proposed York Township rezoning.

In April, York County Planning Commission member Bruce Miller reiterated that the York Township Country Club project is moving forward even though the commission denied the request, according to meeting minutes.

"(Planning Commission Director) Felicia Dell noted we were aware and have shared our findings with some advocacy groups for their information," the minutes state. "(Attorney) Jeffrey Rehmeyer noted that although there are avenues to challenge this project, the Township does have the final decision."