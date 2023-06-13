Rain chances dots the York County forecast this week

Much needed rain is in the forecast for York County over the next several days.

After a sunny Tuesday with a high near 79 and a low around 59, the National Weather Service in State College says rain chances start early Wednesday morning.

There is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain chances go up to 80% Wednesday before 11 a.m., with a possible thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be windy, with gusts up to 23 mph and a high near 76.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with a low around 54.

MORE:York County's Chance Marsteller makes USA wrestling world team with signature win

MORE:Man who died in Springfield Township house fire identified

MORE:Proposal to rezone former York Township country club stirs community opposition

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 82, but rain chances return Thursday night. There is a 40% chance of showers with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 78. That chance of rain continues into Friday night before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Rain chances come back on Sunday on the Juneteenth holiday weekend. Here is the outlook:

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Juneteenth Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.