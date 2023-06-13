Rain chances dots the York County forecast this week
Much needed rain is in the forecast for York County over the next several days.
After a sunny Tuesday with a high near 79 and a low around 59, the National Weather Service in State College says rain chances start early Wednesday morning.
There is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Rain chances go up to 80% Wednesday before 11 a.m., with a possible thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be windy, with gusts up to 23 mph and a high near 76.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with a low around 54.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 82, but rain chances return Thursday night. There is a 40% chance of showers with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58.
There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 78. That chance of rain continues into Friday night before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Rain chances come back on Sunday on the Juneteenth holiday weekend. Here is the outlook:
Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Juneteenth Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.