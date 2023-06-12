Proposal to rezone former York Township country club stirs community opposition

York Township commissioners are considering rezoning the site of the former Red Lion Country Club — and many community members are making their opposition of the plans loud and clear.

A hearing is slated for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for the potential rezoning of the property at 150 Country Club Road in York Township. The parcel, currently zoned as mixed use, nonresidential office, retail and light industrial, could be rezoned to fit the high-density residential category if approved, according to York Township's June agenda.

The meeting is happening at the York Township municipal building, 190 Oak Road.

Residents against the proposed rezoning have started a petition that has garnered over 1,000 signatures since its creation in April.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty — which listed the 58-acre property back in 2021 — the Country Club Road property could be used for professional offices, assisted living and senior citizen housing, among other types of development. It has a pending sale for $1.6 million.

The property is currently owned by Red Lion Area School District, according to the York County Property Viewer. The district spent $5.2 million in 2006 to buy the then-80-acre site from Copper Beach Golf & Swim Club LLP for purposes of expansion.

In 2015, after using some of the property for athletic fields, the school district put the remaining part of the property up for sale. In that same year, the old clubhouse building burned to the ground.

The petition, created by a York County resident, alleged that rezoning the land would be harmful for community members and students.

"Rezoning this land will take away a beloved resource from Red Lion students, endanger pedestrians and drivers and place an unreasonable burden on police, fire and EMS," the petition reads.

York County Planning Commission, too, expressed their opposition to the proposed York Township rezoning.

In April, York County Planning Commission member Bruce Miller reiterated that the York Township Country Club project is moving forward even though the commission denied the request, according to meeting minutes.

"(Planning Commission Director) Felicia Dell noted we were aware and have shared our findings with some advocacy groups for their information," the minutes state. "(Attorney) Jeffrey Rehmeyer noted that although there are avenues to challenge this project, the Township does have the final decision."

York Township Manager Gary Milbrand did not respond to inquiries Monday seeking comment on the rezoning plan.