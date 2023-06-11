Much-needed rain in York County should wash away residual Canadian wildfire smoke

York County residents are seeing relief from heavy smoke, and rain will help to clear out the remnants as the week begins.

Much-needed rain and wind will help usher out lingering smoke that swept the northeast after a swell of Canadian wildfires. By Monday, conditions are expected to significantly improve, according to John Banghoff, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College.

"I don't anticipate anything nearly as significant as we had last week," Banghoff said.

On Sunday, air quality remained in the Code Orange category — meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups like seniors and people with preexisting respiratory issues.

By Monday, however, the pollutant level will be cut in half, from 100 to only 50, Banghoff said Sunday, lifting the air quality index into the yellow category.

"We do expect that to continue through much of the upcoming week," he added. "There's going to be some rain moving in and a cold front sweeping through, which will help to usher out a lot of the near-surface smoke."

Air quality became a concern in York County and the entire Northeast and mid-Atlantic region last week when smoke from Canadian wildfires blew south. At its worst on Thursday, the air quality index reading hit 457 in York County. A reading of 300 is considered hazardous.

Winds from the north last week directed much of Canada's smoke to Pennsylvania. This week, however, meteorologists expect winds out of the south or west, until the end of the week, when northern winds will pick up again.

Banghoff said while those winds from the north could mean additional smoke blowing in York County, the smoke is expected to be above the clouds — meaning it will have no effect on air quality.

He reiterated that near-surface smoke should be mostly dissipated by Monday.

"What I'm seeing right now indicates that there should not be any air quality impacts after (Sunday) through at least the upcoming week," he said. While there is the potential for high-level smoke, that will stay above the clouds and not impact air quality on the ground, he said.

"That happens fairly regularly whenever there's fires. The only impact that will have is it'll make the skies sort of look cloudy or hazy," he said.

Undoubtedly, weather patterns will affect the future smoke outlook.

And the continued lack of rain in York County, for example, certainly did not help in mitigating near-surface smoke last week, Banghoff said.

Rain, however, is expected soon. Rain showers Sunday night will continue into Monday, with a half inch of accumulation.

York County is running about 5 or 6 inches below normal rainfall for the year so far, which Banghoff said is "fairly significant."

While York County is in a deficit for overall rainfall this year, any new amounts certainly help, Banghoff said.

"Rain Monday will also help sort of wash out or mitigate any smoke that's in the air, it won't be airborne anymore," Banghoff added. "So all in all, an optimistic forecast coming up."