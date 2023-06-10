Small plane that crashed in Fairview Township ran out of fuel, report says

A small plane that crashed in Fairview Township last month, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the pilot, ran out of fuel, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report.

At the crash site on May 31, where the Cessna 180 struck the side of a utility bucket truck that was exiting the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Harrisburg West interchange onto Interstate 83, first responders told a Federal Aviation Administration inspector on the scene that there was no evidence of fuel or fuel spillage, the report said.

The fuel tanks were intact but only a pint of fuel was drained from right fuel tank and the left fuel tank had no fuel, according to the report. Only trace amounts of fuel were found in the main fuel supply line between the fuel selector and the carburetor. Each fuel tank holds up to 27½ gallons, the report said.

Lawrence Sager, 74, of Harrisburg died from injuries he suffered in the crash. His brother, Kenneth Sager, 71, of Hummelstown, was the pilot and owns the plane. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

FAA data revealed the plane was on the final leg of a three-leg, cross country flight when Kenneth Sager announced his intention to divert to Capital City Airport, which was about 9 miles ahead of the plane, the report stated. When the plane was within 5 miles of Capital City Airport, Sager announced that the plane experienced “engine failure."

MORE:On eve of considering book policy, Central York docs show school board candidate requested removals

MORE:'I just started writing': Hanover author publishing second nonfiction book

MORE:York County residents indicted on federal prostitution, money laundering charges

The airplane was aligned for landing at the airport when it collided with the utility truck one mile short of the runway.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The report stated that Kenneth Sager fueled the plane before departing from Farmers Pride Airport in Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania around 8:15 a.m. The plane flew 1½ hours before landing at Brokenstraw Airport in Pittsfield, Pennsylvania around 9:30 a.m. The owner of Brokenstraw Airport reported that he did not see the pilot put fuel in the plane at that stop. The plane landed again at a private grass strip in Rowlesburg, West Virginia around 10:28 a.m., but there was no fuel available at that strip.

The plane took off from the grass strip around 1:30 p.m. and flew again another 1½ hours before it crashed in Fairview Township.

Written statements from several witnesses described the plane’s engine sound as “erratic … sputtering … cutting in and out … [and] losing power, then it would come back and go off again” as the airplane passed overhead.

According to FAA and maintenance records, the airplane was manufactured in 1955 and was powered by a Continental O-470-J, 225-horsepower engine. The airplane’s most recent annual inspection was completed Oct. 24, 2022, at 5,089 total aircraft hours.

Following the crash, other than removal of the carburetor, the engine was retained in its as-found condition for examination and a test run at a later date, the report said.

Kenneth Sager held airline transport pilot, flight engineer and flight instructor certificates with multiple ratings in both single- and multi-engine airplanes, the report said. His most recent FAA second-class medical certificate was issued on Oct. 6, 2022, and he declared 31,000 total hours of flight experience on that date. Pilot logbooks were not immediately available, but it was estimated he had accrued 88 hours of flight experience in the plane that crashed.

While the report contains a lot of information, the NTSB said it is preliminary and subject to change.