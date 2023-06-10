As July 4 nears, York County expands burn ban to include fireworks

With the July 4 holiday just around the corner, the York County Commissioners amended their original 30-day burn to include fireworks.

Taking affect Monday, the new burn ban replaces the one that started on June 5.

“All fireworks are prohibited under this burn ban,” the resolution passed by commissioners said, “unless approved through written authorization by the municipality having jurisdiction.”

MORE:Small plane that crashed in Fairview Township ran out of fuel, report says

MORE:On eve of considering book policy, Central York docs show school board candidate requested removals

MORE:Air quality to move into moderate range over next several days

The provision allows municipalities to have public fireworks displays as July 4 approaches, but private use is prohibited.

The burn ban was necessary because of dry conditions across the region, officials have said.

Record low stream levels, very low ground water levels, drier than normal temperatures and low rainfall over the past few weeks have contributed to these conditions, county officials noted.

Open burning will be banned under the resolution. That includes the burning of any combustible material outdoors in either a burn barrel, backyard fire pit or on the ground. Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for third offenses and each subsequent offense.

The ban on burning does not cover propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or the use of tobacco in any form. Campfires in designated state, federal or Department of Environmental-licensed campgrounds are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire.

If rainfall amounts are sufficient to do so, the ban can be ended early. A ban in April was ended early because rainfall amounts were enough to do so.

If it is not lifted before the expiration, the 30-day burn ban will end on Wednesday, July 12.