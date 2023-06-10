Air quality to move into moderate range over next several days

Air quality in York County will remain in the Code Yellow, or moderate, stage for the next several days, according to AirNow.

According to AirNow’s Air Quality Index, which monitors air quality across the country, fine particulate matter in the air was at 75 Saturday morning, which is in the moderate range.

The AQI reading could go as high as 90 later Saturday, which is still in the moderate, or Code Yellow, range.

Air quality became a concern in York County and surrounding areas this week when smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south. At its worst on Thursday, the AQI reading hit 457. A reading of 300 is considered hazardous.

At Code Yellow levels, people sensitive to particle pollution are urged to consider reducing outdoor activity level or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.

Code Yellow levels will remain over the next three days. On Sunday, fine particulate and ozone levels will be at a 90 on the AQI scale, which is in the moderate range but close to the Code Orange, which is hazardous to sensitive to those with certain health conditions.

Monday, the AQI reading for fine particulate matter will be near 55 and around 52 on Tuesday.

Rain in the forecast this week will not only help the air quality, but it will also help moisten parched York County, which is currently under a burn ban.

Here is the outlook over the next seven days from the National Weather Service in State College:

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: There is a 60% chance of showers, possibly a thunderstorm, after 2 a.m. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: There is a 100% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be windy, with gusts up to 22 mph, and a high near 79.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of scattered showers before 8 p.m. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.