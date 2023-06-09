North York blaze displaces 13 people from their homes

Thirteen people were displaced by a blaze that tore through a pair of three-story row homes in North York Borough on Thursday.

The fire was first reported at about 1 p.m. in the 400 block of North George Street, just across the borough's southern boundary with York City, in a pair of row homes, each with multiple apartments.

York City Deputy Fire Chief Adam Smith, whose company responded to the blaze, said the fire started in the rear of 411 N. George St. and was attached to 409 N. George. Smith said the fire caused damage to both buildings.

“When we arrived, we had fire in both buildings,” Smith said.

It is believed that the fire started in the kitchen of 411 N. George, Smith said, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire crews were on the scene of the fire for 2 ½ hours extinguishing the flames and putting out hot spots, Smith said.

The York City Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from York Area United, West Manchester Township, West York Borough and Manchester Borough.

No one was injured in the blaze, which caused $200,000 in damage to the buildings. Smith said while the buildings were damaged quite a bit, they should be able to be repaired.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the displaced residents.