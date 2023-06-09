York City Mayor Helfrich seeks to ban conversion therapy

Mayor Michael Helfrich is proposing an ordinance to ban conversion therapy on minors in York City.

The ordinance would make it illegal for any licensed practitioner to utilize conversion or reparative therapy in the city limits, said Clare Twomey, the York City Human Relations Commission executive director.

Conversion therapy is a highly controversial and largely discredited process meant to make people with same-sex or bisexual orientations straight, according to the American Psychological Association.

Although Helfrich issued a proclamation condemning the practice in 2018, the ordinance would be enforceable if approved.

“It’s where they take young people and they try to shame them and try to convert them through just all kinds of means of making them feel bad about themselves," Helfrich said, during a recent weekly video address, "It’s found to just send suicide rates through the roof. It’s really a technique where you try to make people hate themselves, so they change how they feel."

This ban would impact licensed people like psychotherapists, social workers and psychologists who are bound to the guidelines of their certifications and licenses.

Religious groups who practice conversion therapy under the freedom of religion are exempt, Twomey said.

With the increase in bills that he considers hate legislation towards the LGBTQ community, Helfrich said he thought it was appropriate to follow through with local legislation protecting minors from conversion therapy.

The ordinance has been drafted, according to Helfrich. Twomey said the mayor reached out to her for input on how to move the ordinance forward and how it could be enforced because the Human Relations Commission is the group that investigates discrimination against protected classes.

A ban “would certainly make a statement to youth in the county that York City has your back,” Twomey said.

Currently, the ordinance is with the city solicitor — the Eckert Seamans law firm recently appointed to the position — to review the language and make sure it is legal, Helfrich said.

The ordinance has yet to be introduced to the city council, where it would need three votes to pass, Twomey said.

Sandie Walker, the York City Council president, said she spoke with the Trevor Project representatives about the ordinance but is waiting for feedback from the solicitor before taking a position on it.

Council Vice President Edquina Washington and council members Lou Rivera, Felicia Dennis and Betsy Buckingham had similar responses, wanting to see the finalized ordinance before making a decision or comment.

Walker said Trevor Project representatives offered to have one-on-one meetings with council members, and she took them up on the offer.

“It was very informative. They answered any questions that I had, and they also followed up by forwarding additional information,” she said.

Twomey said she hopes the ordinance will go to the council by July “if all goes well” with the process.

Town hall: The Rainbow Rose Center hosted a May 31 Youth Town Hall at the Marketview Arts Center to encourage local elected officials to pass policies and ordinances protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

If local communities pass ordinances against conversation therapy, the state may be more inclined to do the same, according to Tesla Taliaferro, the Rainbow Rose Center who noted conversion therapy practitioners are difficult to track because they operate “underground, outside of ordained systems of care or falsely marketing their services as bona fide therapies and mental health care.”

Gwen Stembridge, The Trevor Project’s advocacy campaign manager who was at the town hall, said the campaign's first target is York City, hoping that the Democratic city council will set an example for others to follow.

In 2022, former Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order protecting residents, particularly minors, from conversion therapy from groups that receive state funding.

However, this executive order could be undone by a future governor. So, state House representatives like Carol Hill-Evans — who represents the 95th District, which includes York City — are trying to pass legislation that would make these protections permanent at the state level.

Hill-Evans, a York City native and former York City Council member, is following the conversion therapy ban ordinance. She was not at the town hall but did attend a roundtable about the ordinance at the city hall a few weeks prior, Hill-Evans said.

“I know that ... they are looking to pass an ordinance. I am in support of that, I think it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Although the meeting where the ordinance will be introduced to the council has yet to be determined, Hill-Evans said she plans to attend in person. When asked what she would do if the ordinance doesn’t pass, Hill-Evans said, “The only action I would or could take would be to assure that we do it at the state level.”

A bill to provide the LGBTQ community protections, including a ban on practicing conversion therapy on minors, was recently brought to the house but did not go anywhere, she said. However, that doesn’t mean efforts to get it approved will stop.

Echoing Taliaferro’s comments, Hill-Evans said when municipalities pass these bans or protections from discrimination, it gives representatives a clear idea of what their constituents want and gives momentum for protections at the state level.

“And so personally, I rely on what happens in our municipalities so that I know to look for it at the state level or to encourage it and even maybe introduce a similar bill at the state level,” Hill-Evans said.

The next York City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in City Hall and live-streamed on White Rose Television at https://www.wrct.tv/ and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@WhiteRoseCommunityTV.

