Market Street Bridge to close for construction work

A key bridge along along Market Street connecting Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships will undergo construction work later this month.

PennDOT announced that it expects to close the bridge around 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, June 19, so that crews can apply an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck and pave bridge approaches, weather permitting.

A detour will be in place for motorists to get around the closure. Motorists traveling west on Market Street from the east side of the closure should head north on North Hills Road, west on Route 30 and south on North Shermans Street.

Those traveling east on Market Street from the west side of the closure should either head north on Norths Shermans, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills, or north on Harrison Street, west on Philadelphia Street, north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road.

The work is part of a $6.3 million project being done by Clearwater Construction, Inc, of Mercer, that consists of replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

