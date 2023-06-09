Man who died in Springfield Township house fire identified

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of an 88-year-old man who died in a Springfield Township house fire Thursday.

Raymond Leber, of the 700 block of Glen Rock Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire call came in just before 12:30 a.m., and flames were visible when firefighters arrived, according to Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Co. Chief Cody Stiffler. With no residents of the home outside the structure, firefighters conducted a search, found Leber and took him outside. Stiffler said EMS assessed Leber and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputy York County Coroner Karen Frank was called to the scene to investigate and certify the death.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Likewise, the coroner's office determination regarding a cause of death is pending toxicology results. No autopsy will be performed.