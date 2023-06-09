This York County beekeeper finds peace 'with thousands of stinging little creatures'

Tiffany Ayres got into bees out of sheer, dumb luck, as she put it.

It was 10 years ago when Ayres received a massage from a masseuse who owned a bee apiary — and she was immediately hooked.

"Usually your massages are for quiet people, and I was just shouting out all sorts of questions," Ayres recalled. "I don't remember the massage at all, but that got my interest. So I took a beekeeping class and have never looked back."

As a local beekeeper, Ayres' duties are taking care of her hives, providing bee education for the community and continuing to advocate for saving pollinator species. She currently cares for apiaries in Cumberland and York counties, and is a member of the York County Beekeepers Association.

While she cares for hundreds of thousands of bees, Ayres said her bees have done more to help her than she has done for them.

"As a beekeeper when when I crack open that lid, I go someplace else," Ayres said. "I find a peaceful to work with thousands of stinging little creatures."

Her apiary in Leader Heights, nestled at the foot of a tall, grassy hill at her parents house, is home to six colonies.

With the property nestled right against Lake Williams, her bees happily enjoy a smorgasbord of native trees and flowers to pollinate. Nearby neighbors also welcome Ayres' bees by planting local flowers they will love.

"The bees are busy diligently going about their business; you see them moving about, you take in the aroma of the hive and you hear the hum of them working in harmony together," Ayres said. "Honey bees have been around for 130 million years, they figured something out. I want us all to work together in that kind of harmony."

As a member of the York County Beekeepers Association, Ayres is part of a large team answering calls for removing swarms — a natural part of the bee life cycle in which the social unit of a colony reproduces.

With unusually warm weather setting in sooner than expected, bee swarms have been on the rise this year in York County.

So far this year, Ayres has responded to 35 calls. Last year, meanwhile, she handled only about 20 swarms spanning the entire year.

York County residents who spot a swarm should refer to the York County Beekeepers Association list of local swarm collectors by visiting https://www.ycbk.org/public-resources/local-swarm-collectors.

"Whether it's north of 83 or west of 30, we'll take those calls," Ayres said. "Residents know who to call."

Though her background is in the veterinary business, Ayres decided to begin the framework for a passion project in the form of a honey bee learning center. Her business Keys to Bees aims to promote honey bee health through educational programming.

This includes children's education with York and Cumberland libraries — and adult beekeeping classes. This summer, Ayres has three youth STEM classes scheduled in York.

"What I'm really trying to get across to children is not all bees are the same; I don't want them to be afraid of the honey bee," Ayres said. "What makes it to our dinner table is going to be dependent on our pollinators, and if we don't treat pollinators well, we're going to feel it negatively."

There are at least 437 species of bees contribute to pollinating Pennsylvania's natural areas, gardens, and agricultural crops, according to Penn State Extension. Additionally, at least 23 exotic bee species were found in Pennsylvania, some of which introduced accidentally while others intentionally introduced to help pollinate crops.

While bees are essential to the environment, an individual doesn't necessarily need to keep bees in order to help.

Things as simple as planting native flower species and providing water sources can do wonders to help wild bee colonies. Less frequent mowing, especially in the spring seasons, also gives lawn flowers like dandelions and clover more time to grow — resulting in another food source for bees, Ayres said.

"Whoever said a dandelion was a weed, was not a beekeeper and certainly was not a bee," Ayres added. "Bees love dandelions."

Gardeners and farmers can also consider choosing non-toxic pesticide chemicals when planting crops. Vinegar and salts, for instance, can get rid of weeds without harming pollinators.

Ayres said she hopes to continue promotion, education and conservation for bees across the state.

"The more you find out about the honeybee," Ayres said, "the more fascinating they become."