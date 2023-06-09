'I just started writing': Hanover author publishing second nonfiction book

A good teacher can go a long way, and in the case of Hanover resident Audrey Clare Farley — change one's life forever.

From a young age, Farley knew she felt at home reading and writing. Particularly, her classes with Emory H. Markle Middle School teacher Keith Smith gave her the confidence she needed to take her writing to the next level.

"He was always so encouraging and would write at the end of my papers that I had a gift and I should cultivate it," Farley recalled. "And I still have his papers in my basement. So when I went to college, there was no question I was going to major in English."

As a child, Farley would scribble tiny books by hand that her parents cherished. The Hanover resident is now the author of two nonfiction books with a third in early development.

Her latest book "Girls and their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America" will be presented June 13 at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg.

“Because I live in Hanover and that's all the way out in Harrisburg, I don't get to it that often,” Farley said,” but I'm really, really excited about the community that they are building.”

After graduating from Southwestern High School in 2003, Farley attended the University of Richmond pursuing a degree in English.

She then went on to obtain a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University before earning her doctorate in 2017 from University of Maryland College Park.

“It was hard to find a traditional academic job,” Farley said. “So I just started writing on my own in hopes that something would take off.”

Her essay on Ann Cooper Hewitt — the subject of the scandalous sterilization by Hewitt’s own mother — did just what Farley was hoping for.

The 2019 essay published in Narratively was the publication’s second most-read story of the year.

“It ended up going viral and became the basis for my first book, which came out two years ago,” Farley said.

Her 2021 biography on Hewitt was named a Best Book of 2021 by both The New York Post and Book Riot.

Now, Farley is back with her second historical biography chronicling the lives of Michigan quadruplets living in the 1950s and the harrowing violence they experienced while being studied.

In the case of writing a nonfiction book, Farley said the writing comes easy to her because she feels compelled and engaged in the stories.

“I am very careful and deliberate about what I choose to write about, because I know that it's going to take a year, 18 months, even longer. So it's got to be a story that I can sit with every day without losing interest,” Farley said. “And both of my books are stories that are very sensational and grabbing and can stand on their own legs, but that were also very historically significant.”

In the case of her biography on the Genain quadruplets, Farley started her research with a book published in the 1960s and old newspaper clippings.

Then, she found out one of the quadruplets, 93-year-old Sarah Morlok, was still alive.

The pair became friends and ended up spending hundreds of hours together in conversation.

“She was so excited that after all these years, somebody had found out about her, because she's kind of faded from the public memory,” Farley said. “She can recall things from 80 years ago and just had so many vivid memories to share.”

Farley’s new book debuts June 13.

The life of a writer is rarely dormant.

In Farley’s case, already planning her third nonfiction book focusing on the rise of far-right Catholicism.When she’s not writing, Farley teaches a history class at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

A book launch event is planned at 7 p.m. June 13 at Midtown Scholar Bookstore, 1302 N. Third Street, Harrisburg.