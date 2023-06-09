Air quality gradually improving as weekend approaches

Air quality is improving in York County a day after it was so poor residents were told to stay indoors if possible.

AirNow, which tracks air quality around the country, says local air quality will be at Code Orange levels, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with breathing conditions like asthma or COPD, those with heart disease, older residents and children.

The current air quality index reading for York County is at 137.

York County's Air Quality Index reading hit 457 Thursday morning, near the top of the scale on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's measure of air pollutants, as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south. Conditions gradually improved throughout the day, although officials still advised residents to avoid outdoor activity wherever possible.

Even if the forecast is Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups), there may be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities, AirNow stated on its website. Check current air quality to see when is a good time for outdoor activity.

Saturday, AirNow is predicting a Code Yellow reading of around 100, just below Code Orange range.

Some scattered showers predicted for Friday could help clear the air.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be hazy, but partly sunny with a high near 74.

Friday night, there is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

Showers predicted for next week could relieve a parched county. Here is the outlook for the rest of the weekend and the first part of work week:

Saturday: It will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 84. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny with a high near 90.

Sunday night: There is a 50% chance of showers after 9 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. The high will be around 83 degrees.

Monday night: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m. Otherwise, the low temperature around 63.

Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: There is a 40% chance of showers before 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.