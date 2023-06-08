York County residents to rappel down 10-story building to raise money for vision impaired

Several York County residents will be rappelling down the side of a 10-story building Friday to raise funds for people with vision loss as part of VisionCorps’ annual Eye Drop event.

Tom Keasey, 74, will be making his first trip down the Holiday Inn Lancaster. Legally blind his whole life, the York City resident has given back to the organization in many ways, including sitting on its board of directors for two terms.

“The agency has been near and dear to me; I’ve always tried to do whatever I can to help them out,” Keasey said. “When I read about this after last year’s event, I said to myself, 'I can do this.'”

Keasey has vision in his right eye, which is not very good, but he said he's grateful for what he has.

“VisionCorps has been a source of information and technology,” he said. “I’ve tried to help them out more than they’ve probably helped me.”

Keasey is the top individual fundraiser for the event so far. He has raised more than $9,000 toward VisionCorps’ goal of $175,000 this year.

“The monies that I have been fortunate enough to raise, I am very happy with the way people have come out to support me,” he said. “It isn’t about me; it’s about where the monies are going.”

Katie Callahan, 34, of Shiloh in West Manchester Township, will be making her second trip down the side of the Holiday Inn.

“Last year’s event was so great,” she said. “Everyone at VisionCorps is so great to work with, and they do such a great job for the organization and community, I appreciate the chance to support VisionCorps. The event itself is run really well.”

Callahan was born with congenital cataracts and also had small eyes, both of which are precursors to glaucoma, which she developed when she was 10. She currently has sight in one eye.

MORE:All central Pa. residents advised to stay indoors as air quality deteriorates

MORE:Coroner releases ID of woman killed in Dover homicide

MORE:Man, 88, killed in early morning blaze

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have the vision I do,” Callahan said. “I still recognize it’s still a lot less vision than most people. I learned about VisionCorps a few years ago and through them I learned about the challenges of those in community that are vision impaired and blind face.”

VisionCorps, she said, gives people the resources to live fuller lives while accommodating their vision loss.

Callahan's 1-year-old daughter, Tallulah, has benefited from the youth services provided through VisionCorps. Tallulah was diagnosed with congenital cataracts like her mother. Her case has revealed a genetic tie to the disease that wasn’t known about before, Callahan said.

VisionCorps provides 8,000 to 10,000 early vision exams for children each year.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

At the beginning of each year, VisionCorps asks clients what they would like to accomplish.

Dover Township resident Myke Krout, 54, said he wanted to jump out of an airplane. When that was taken off the table, he thought rappelling down the side of a building sounded like fun.

An accident 5½ years ago caused Krout’s vision loss. During a tornado, a tree limb crashed through his vehicle’s windshield, striking him in the right eye. The trauma also damaged the optic nerve in his left eye, leaving him without sight. It also caused a traumatic brain injury.

More:All central Pa. residents advised to stay indoors as air quality deteriorates

More:Moms for Liberty, active in book bans and anti-empathy lawsuit, added to list of hate and anti-government groups

More:Dover man charged with killing mother-in-law, fighting with police

Krout said VisionCorps helped him regain his mobility. The organization provided railings in his home to allow him to maneuver around the house and railings on the front steps to allow him to get outside as well. It also helped him relearn to do things like cook, use a phone and use a cane.

“All the credit goes to VisionCorps,” Krout said, “also how they worked with my family and relatives to help me. But it all started with them.”

The event, which is in its fourth year, will start at 8:30 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m.

Those who want to donate to the cause can do so by going to https://give.visioncorps.net/event/visioncorps-eye-drop-2023/e425561.