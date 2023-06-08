York State Fair will remain in July for next two years: What you can expect

York County's now-summertime fair is just around the corner, from July 21 through July 30.

This is the third year the fair will be held in July instead of the event's previous September slot, after the York County Agricultural Society decided to move its run.

Despite the ongoing speculation of a possible change to the schedule and criticism from fair fans for moving the event to July — a decision made in 2021 — it doesn't seem like officials plan on changing the dates back to September anytime soon.

Next year's fair dates will be July 19, 2024, through July 28, 2024, spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said.

So, what can York County expect with this year's fair?

Hours and admission

York State Fair hours of operation are as follows:

Monday through Thursday:

Open at Noon

Gates close for entry at 9 p.m.

Gate 6 will stay open for vehicles until 10 p.m.

Gate 7 will stay open for pedestrians until 10 p.m.

Friday through Sunday:

Open at 11am

Gates close for entry at 10pm

Gate 6 will stay open for vehicles until 11 p.m.

Gate 7 will stay open for pedestrians until 11 p.m.

York State Fair regular admission prices:

Adults 18 and older: $10

Children and teens ages 6 to 17: $5

College students with ID: $5

Children 5 and under: free

Parking: $10

Promotion days

Each year, the York State Fair offers a number of ticketing promotion days.

Starting on July 21, the popular PeoplesBank Dollar Day will return. Admission that day will only cost $1 per person. Strates Show rides also will cost $1.

On July 23, admission will be offered to all firefighters, police, EMS, veterans, active duty military and health care personnel — plus one guest — with proper identification.

July 24 is Senior Citizens Appreciation Day. Free admission will be offered to senior citizens with a Medicare card all day.

July 25 is $2 Tuesday. Admission prices will be $2 per person, $2 for Strates Show rides and $2 food specials all day.

On July 26, free admission will be offered to Weis customers who have a Weis Markets card. The free admission will provide entry for the card holder and up to three guests.

July 27 is 100 minutes day, in which there will be free admission for the first 100 minutes. Free rides for 100 minutes starts at 2 p.m.

Lastly, on July 28, free admission will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to one adult and a preschool-age child. Additionally, Kiddie Kingdom ride bands will cost $15 on this promo day until 3 p.m.

Concerts

Here's the 2023 York State Fair concert lineup:

Five Finger Death Punch: 8 p.m. Friday, July 21

Nelly: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Peppa Pig: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Battle of the Bands featuring KIX: 7 p.m. Monday, July 24

Triple Play Tuesday with Vince Neil, Stephen Pearcy with special guest Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

We The Kingdom: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26

Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Muscadine Bloodline: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Buckin' B Bull Ride: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Dierks Bentley: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Tickets to all concerts are on sale now, ranging from $35 to $60.

All Grandstand show tickets include admission to the fair.

Individuals can purchase tickets by phone at 717-848-2596 or by visiting www.yorkstatefair.com.