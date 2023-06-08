Man, 88, killed in early morning blaze

An early morning fire Thursday in Springfield Township left an 88-year-old man dead, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The original call came in around 12:30 a.m. for a house fire in the 700 block of Glen Rock Road. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was called to the scene to investigate and certify the death.

Pennsylvania State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

MORE:All central Pa. residents advised to stay indoors as air quality deteriorates

MORE:Steve Groff, a York County businessman and hemp industry proponent, dies at 58

MORE:Coroner releases ID of woman killed in Dover homicide

Likewise, the coroner's office has not yet determined a cause of death pending toxicology results. No autopsy will be performed.

The man's identity will be revealed after next-of-kin have been notified.