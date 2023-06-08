Coroner called to scene of house fire in Springfield Township

The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a fire in Springfield Township early Thursday morning.

York County 911 confirmed that the coroner’s office was dispatched to a home on Glen Rock Road at Raver Lane in the township.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m.

Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Co. was among the fire departments that worked the blaze.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.