York County under fire weather watch for Tuesday

Weather conditions Tuesday will exacerbate the already dry conditions that have landed York County under its second burn ban.

Low humidity and windy conditions have put it at a high risk for wildfires to break out, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The county is under a Fire Weather Watch from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Winds blowing 10 to 15 mph and gusting to up to 25 mph, plus relative humidity between 20% and 25%, have made conditions ripe for any fires to get out of control quickly.

Any type of wildfire would add to the already poor air quality in York County. The county is under a Code Orange Alert for Tuesday.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will make air quality worse in the area for the day.

Burn ban: York County, citing the intensifying risk of wildfires, issued a 30-day burn ban effective Monday — the second in recent months.

Open burning is banned under the resolution. That includes ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material outdoors in either a burn barrel or on the ground. Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for third offenses and each subsequent offense.

The ban on burning does not cover propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or the use of tobacco in any form. Campfires in designated state, federal or Department of Environmental-licensed campgrounds are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire.

County officials will evaluate the need for the ban over the next 30 days. The previous ban was issued on April 16 before being lifted April 28, though it didn't lift any bans put in place by individual municipalities.

MORE:Emergency sirens to be tested at Peach Bottom site

MORE:Paper bag-wielding robbery suspect charged in two separate incidents: Police

MORE:Lawsuit alleging York County Prison civil rights violations now has only two plaintiffs

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Forecast: There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts won’t amount to much, with less than a tenth of an inch expected to fall. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 82.

It will be clear Tuesday night with a low around 53.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week, with a chance of rain showing up this weekend:

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.